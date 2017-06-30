Day 6: Bailiwick’s Last Go For Gold

It’s the final day of an incredible 2017 Island Games in Gotland and Guernsey is still comfortably in third with 76 medals, 23 of which are gold. There has been no change for Alderney and Sark.

If we look ahead at today, both Guernsey’s men’s and ladies’ basketball team will be hoping for bronze medals today. Both sides lost their semi finals yesterday with the third place playoffs taking place this morning.

The men’s coach Adam Farish told us they’re feeling positive going into their last match.

They may have missed out on the gold medal, but Guernsey’s footballers could still go home with a prize. They face Menorca in the bronze medal final, and Coach, Steve Sharman, is determined to see them get a reward for their hard work.

Elsewhere, Alderney FC didn’t take home a medal but did thrash the Falkland Island 3-0 in their final match yesterday!

We’ve got the women’s singles and doubles bronze medal matches in the badminton to look forward to today, and it’s going to be a busy day on the track for athletics and in the heats for the table tennis finals. You can see the schedules below:

We’ve also got the finals in the cycling, golf, shooting and tennis to look forward to.