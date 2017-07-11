Day Two Of Epic Week Challenge

Local endurance athletes Philip Smith and Warren Mauger are continuing on their biggest challenge to date.

This week they are attempting to complete seven ironman triathlons in seven days as part of the FCG EPIC Week.

The pair took 14 hours and 45 minutes to complete their first ironman triathlon which includes a 2.4mile swim, a 112 mile bike ride and a 26.2mile run. If they complete all seven triathlons they will have covered 984.2miles in total in one week.

At the end of Day 1, Warren said:

“Heading to bed i am properly knackered. Started at 6.30 am meant to take it easy and ended up with a swim PB!

Bike was pretty good although the head wind took it out of us. The run though battered me. I struggled through the last 13 miles. So tomorrow I need a different strategy. Sam de Kooker was a star though over those miles with me the whole way and making sure I was eating and drinking right. Thanks to all the support we had with people turning up at different times and to Michael Steven Ward who did most of the day with us.”

Philip said:

“PB for the swim in 1hr 8mins. Pushed too hard on bike into head winds. Having running support (especially my wife Louise) made a huge difference. The support was incredible, thanks to those that joined us today. So many positive comments on Facebook too, I’ll have to save reading them for now as up at 5am to go again.”

The pair have spent months training for the Epic Challenge and have encouraged more than 150 others including schools and businesses to take part too.

All of the money raised by the collective weeklong challenges will be split between This is Epic which helps empower people in African countriee to help lift them out of poverty, and Mind Guernsey which supports people with mental health problems.

Donations can be made via Philip and Warren’s race nation page.

Individual challenges include people swimming, walking or running different distances each day to challenge themselves.

You can see more using the #myepicweek on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.