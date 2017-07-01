Day Two Of Sark Folk Festival

Thousands of revellers are in Sark for day two of the island’s Folk Festival.

It got started yesterday with campsites, hotels and guest houses all fully booked and the Sark Shipping Company laying on extra sailings to get everyone there.

Co-organiser Josh de Kooker says there is lots more planned for today with a number of local and visiting acts booked to play.

Josh says the programme is the best yet in his opinion. He and the organising committee are looking forward to enjoying themselves and hope everyone else will too.