Deadline For Naming 2D & 3D Today

It’s your last chance to have a go at naming two generators at the power station. Guernsey Electricity has been running the competition to rename 3D and 2D, with the winner getting to turn the new one on.

A judging panel will be taking a look at your suggestions after the deadline.

Asset Management Director, Sally-Ann David, says there a number of ideas we could think of.

‘People are welcome to put in any suggestions. I think it would be good maybe if it was aligned with what they do, or maybe a Guernsey-type name. I think they should compliment each other’.

The deadline is the end of today – send your suggestions and reasons for them to competition@electricity.gg.