Decriminalisation Of Drugs Called For

There are fresh calls for the decriminalisation of drug use locally. The Guernsey Drug Strategy Campaign’s using its latest survey to place more pressure on deputies to reform the current laws.

You can read more about the survey and fill it in here.

We’ve been speaking to the Chair of the GDSC, Lucia Pagliarone. She says changes to the laws in Guernsey would have a big impact on long suffering addicts and their families:

She isn’t expecting any big changes any time soon; however, she continues to urge politicians to act: