Deputies Back In The States

Guernsey’s deputies will be in the States today, in what is expected to be a very short meeting for members.

They meet more frequently under the new machinery of government introduced following the 2016 election.

Deputy Gavin St Pier will give a financial update in a statement at the start of the meeting. The Policy and Resources President has been working on his update in the past few days:

Working on Statement today for delivery in States of Deliberation on Wednesday morning updating on first quarter financial position. — Gavin St Pier (@gavinstpier) May 15, 2017

Deputy John Gollop also has some questions about the recent pan island environmental meeting held in Alderney.

On the agenda, there is also some legislation to be approved by members.

