Deputy Butler Needed For Government House

His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor is looking to recruit a Deputy Butler, to replace a retiring member of staff.

Vice Admiral Sir Ian Corder’s office wants the successful applicant to work alongside the Butler and other employees, to make sure Government House is kept in pristine condition.

Ch ief of Staff, Major Marco Ciotti, says the role involves more tasks than people may think:

“No two weeks at Government House are the same, so the days can be quite varied. Essentially for the Deputy Butler there is always the responsibility for keeping the house clean and tidy.

We’re looking for a Deputy Butler because not only will this person be filling the function of Senior Housekeeper, they will also deputise for the Butler when required.”

Major Ciotti says the right person needs a number of important skills:

“We’re looking for someone who is honest with strong integrity, someone who is flexible and someone who is calm as the plans can quite often change.”

Anyone wishing to apply for the job should write to the Office of the Lieutenant Governor or email governorsoffice@gov.gg.

The Office of the Lieutenant Governor

Government House

Queens Road

St Peter Port

Guernsey

Initial applications need to be submitted by Friday 20th January, after which some more information will be sent out.

To hear more about the role have a listen to Major Marco Ciotti’s interview with our reporter Jonny Freeman: