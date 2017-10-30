Deputy Chief Minister Visiting Brussels

Guernsey’s Deputy Chief Minister is in Brussels this week for important talks with EU member states.

Deputy Lyndon Trott’s looking to promote the island as a leading international finance centre pre and post Brexit, as Freddie Miller reports:

The Vice-President of the Policy and Resources Committee wants to make sure other jurisdictions know Guernsey is a great place to do business.

He’s keen to stress the island’s meeting ‘every international standard of transparency and information exchange’.

Deputy Trott’s due to hold discussions with senior representatives from the UK, Ireland, Romania, Cyprus, Italy and France during his trip, where he’ll also be joined by Jersey’s Chief Minister.

He’s hoping Guernsey’s message of inclusion and compliance will be heard ‘loud and clear’.

Deputy Lyndon Trott said:

“The EU Code of Conduct Group is currently assessing about 90 non-EU jurisdictions on tax transparency and economic substance – though, to date, their panel has not shared its assessment of jurisdictions with those they are looking at. The Code of Conduct Group should remember that only a few years ago Guernsey voluntarily submitted its tax regime for evaluation, and it was found fully compliant with EU rules. If it isn’t now, then the goalposts have been moved and no one has told us.

“Guernsey is not and never has been a “brass plate” jurisdiction. We do not host corporate business unless it has substance in Guernsey, and by that we mean our view is the same as any expert – real people making real decisions in real time. Moreover, we have committed ourselves to the principles of the OECD’s anti-base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS) plan.

“Guernsey does not facilitate tax evasion – we have a General Anti-Avoidance Rule in place – and it does not make tax rulings for corporates. We also have a beneficial ownership register in place that facilitates timely and verifiable information exchange with other jurisdictions – and we are one of the very few jurisdictions in the world to regulate trust and corporate service providers, having done so since 2000.

“These are crucial facts about Guernsey that need to be understood by EU Member States. I aim to use my trip to Brussels next week to ensure that message is heard loud and clear.”