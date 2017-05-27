Deputy Commends Outgoing Chief Inspector

The Home Affairs President, Deputy Mary Lowe, has commended Guernsey Police’s outgoing Chief Inspector for her service.

Antonia Read has stepped down from the role, after 27 years working her way up the ranks.

Deputy Lowe has released the following statement:

“Chief Inspector Read has touched the lives of many islanders during her time within Guernsey Police. Her work, particularly in the area of Child Protection has made a real difference to the lives of many.’

‘Her hard work and dedication have been of great benefit to the island, and she will be sorely missed.’

‘I wish her every happiness and success for the future.’

