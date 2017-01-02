Deputy Defends Family Allowance Cuts

Cuts to Family Allowance should benefit the island in the long run.

Changes felt last week saw weekly payments cut by £2.40 a week, per child – the money saved will be used to pay for 15 hours of free pre-school education a week.

Shane Langlois is the Vice-President of the Employment and Social Security Committee.

He says it’s been in the pipeline for a while:

He adds: “Inevitably, there’s going to be some people who will see that as being unfair – and to some extent, it is unfair – but it’s the only way to get the new system rolling.”