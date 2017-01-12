Deputy Inder Joins ESC Committee

Deputy Neil Inder has been elected unanimously to the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture.

The recently elected Vale politician was proposed by the Committee President, Deputy Paul Le Pelley and seconded by the Committee Vice President, Deputy Carl Meerveld. No other nominations were made and he was elected unanimously. He will join the Committee immediately.

The Committee for Education, Sport and Culture is tasked with overseeing schools in Guernsey, Alderney and Herm. It is also responsible for the island’s sport and culture including assets, budgets and future planning for events including the Island Games and Liberation Day.

Deputy Inder supported selective education and the retention of the Grammar School during December’s vote and has been a vocal critic of some of the suggested changes being made to secondary schooling. He was critical of the Motion of No Confidence brought against the ESC Committee calling it ‘disgraceful’.

He is a Guernsey French speaker and is known to have an interest in local history, in particular the history of the Vale.