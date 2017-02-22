Deputy Le Clerc Praises Same Sex Marriage Update

Officials say it will be up to individual religious denominations to determine whether or not they will allow same-sex marriages.

This follows the news ceremonies could begin in Guernsey by May this year.

The President of the Committee for Employment & Social Security says there’s only so much the States can do.

Deputy Michelle Le Clerc says religious changes will come from the UK – as there are many Church of England churches in the island governed by national rules.

Speaking to Island FM’s Jonny Freeman, she’s urging all couples interested in tying the tot to bide their time and contact the Greffe if they want a ceremony sooner after it’s expected the legislation will be placed into law:

The equality charity Liberate has welcomed the update from the States – saying it expects an influx of couples to apply to hold the first ceremonies legally allowed to take place in the island.