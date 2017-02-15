Deputy Lowe Responds To Code of Conduct Complaint

Deputy Mary Lowe says she has nothing to hide as a Code of Conduct complaint is lodged against her.

The formal complaint is based on claims Deputy Marc Leadbeater was discouraged from standing for re-election to the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture because of his son’s special needs.

Deputy Lowe says she was asked for advice, which she gave. She understands some people will agree with her advice while others won’t. She says ‘long may that be the case, that’s freedom of choice & true democracy‘.

Deputy Lowe says she wasn’t aware Wayne Bulpitt of the Guernsey Community Foundation or Robin Le Prevost of the Guernsey Disability Alliance were planning to lodge formal complaints against her, until they had done so.

She also says Deputy Leadbeater is a valued member of her committee for Home Affairs and that he has told her he was grateful for advice given over the situation with ESC.

Deputies Lyndon Trott and Paul Le Pelley are also facing a Code of Conduct Complaint over the same issue.

Deputy Lowe’s full statement is below: