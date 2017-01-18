Deputy Responds To States Waste Strategy

One of our politicians has had his say on recent developments to the States Waste Strategy. Yesterday we told you how the cost of it had risen to more than £32million.

South East Deputy Peter Roffey is backing it, but is unhappy with a potential rise in costs of around £3 million.

He believes the problem of dealing with waste on-island is too big to be ignored anymore.

‘There’s no doubt that we have to vote in favour of the export deal. It’s not my preferred solution, I think it’s an awful lot more expensive than it was originally sold as being. I would prefer an on-island solution, but the reality is that our backs are against the wall.’

He has suggested that more of us need to recycle to help tackle the problem. He believes changes are needed at home as well as in the states chamber.

‘I’d obviously like to see recycling at the highest level it possibly can be, but I am slightly worried about the artificial targets being set. 6% in this year, 70% in that year. Because it has to be cost effective to a degree.’

Deputy Roffey says he’ll be lodging amendments to the propositions, however, he says it’s important to get the ball rolling and he will be supporting it.

‘I think I will be submitting amendments,. I think I will be supporting it, I think if we twist and turn yet again then waste will be piling up in the streets and we can’t do that. But we should take a look at whether or not this export route should be a permanent one.’

