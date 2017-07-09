Deputy At Security Talks

Deputy Rob Prow has been at the International Security Conference.

The talks in London looked at issues including terrorism, peacekeeping and international intervention.

The former head of Guernsey Customs was at the five day long International Parliamentary Conference representing the Bailiwick on security talks with more than 90 other delegates from around the Commonwealth.

Deputy Prow now sits on the Committee for Home Affairs, and was invited to chair a session and to give a presentation on Guernsey and its relationship with security entities during the conference.

He said things like cyber crime, cyber security and Information Security Management are three readily identified risks to Guernsey and he picked up some tips in those areas and others.