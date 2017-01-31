Deputy Smithies Resigns From DPA Board

One of the political members of the Development and Planning Authority has resigned.

Deputy Jeremy Smithies is standing down so he can focus on his other political interests.

He is also on the States Trading Supervisory Board and has been unable to take part in some DPA work because he’s been busy elsewhere, so he’s decided to stand down to free himself up to deal with issues like the waste strategy.

The Development and Planning Authority says he has been a very strong contributor – especially with things like the new Island Development Plan, and some of the Open Planning Meetings they’ve held.

A replacement will be elected to the Development and Planning Authority by the States at a future date.

