Deputy Talks Brexit After UK Steps Closer To It

MPs in the UK have voted to back the bill allowing PM Theresa May to trigger Article 50. This is the start of the formal process of leaving the EU.

The House of Commons voted on the Brexit legislation yesterday and supported it, despite opposition from a lot of different sources. The bill was backed by 498 votes to 114.

As the UK steps ever closer to moving away from the

European Union, people in Guernsey have been reassured that our interests remain high on the agenda.

The President of Policy & Resources has said ministers will stand up for our rights, following the news that Deputy Gavin St Pier will head up a Brexit Committee in the island.

‘I’m sure that the subsequent reports from the Commons Justice Committee and the Lords EU Committee will also ensure that we can refer back, should the quality of engagement currently being experienced waiver.’

Deputy St Pier said in the States chamber yesterday that Guernsey and the UK share Brexit goals.

‘The Prime Minister advocated certainty, sovereignty in retaining autonomy, a global facing economy, tariff free trade with the UK, the control of immigration, as well as preservation of the common travel area. All aims to which Guernsey inspires and embraces.’