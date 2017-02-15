Deputy Trott Facing Code Of Conduct Complaint

Deputy Lyndon Trott has confirmed he is one of the politicians at the centre of two code of conduct complaints.

He has issued a statement claiming he is entirely innocent of the allegations against him.

The allegations are based on claims Deputy Marc Leadbeater was discouraged from standing for re-election to the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture because of his son’s special needs.

Deputy Trott says the President of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture asked him for advice regarding the vacant seat on his committee, after Deputy Leadbeater resigned in the face of a Motion of No Confidence lodged in January. Deputy Trott has confirmed he offered political advice only – and that in his opinion, Deputy Leadbeater should not be returned to the board once the committee defeated the Motion of No Confidence.

Deputy Trott says he wasn’t aware of Deputy Leadbeater’s personal circumstances, and that it had no bearing on his political advice.

He also says he was surprised to hear a formal complaint has been lodged with the States’ Code of Conduct Panel against him. He says he hasn’t been contacted by Wayne Bulpitt of the Guernsey Community Foundation or Robin Le Prevost of the Guernsey Disability Alliance.

Deputies Mary Lowe and Paul Le Pelley are also reported to be facing the Code of Conduct Complaint over the same issue.

Deputy Trott’s full statement is below: