Deputy Trott Slams College Cuts As ‘Bonkers’

Guernsey’s Policy and Resources Vice-President has labelled proposals from the Education, Sport and Culture Committee as ‘bonkers’.

Deputy Lyndon Trott has been addressing the plans to cut million of pounds of funding from the Grant-Aided Colleges.

Deputy Trott says it’s important that the private colleges don’t become elitist organisations and that ESC’s proposals would lead to this.

He’s concerned two thirds of families could have their school choices removed.

His concerns are mirrored by Blanchelande, Elizabeth and Ladies college who’s spokesperson’s already said they’re worried that their ethos of being inclusive may well be threatened by these plans.

Deputy Trott has also said that “in a nutshell, the three members of the ESC committee are being penny wise and pound foolish.”

You can read his full media statement below:

“Many in our community continue to work hard to ensure that Guernsey’s private colleges do not become elitist organisations, where the only thing that enables choice is having the ability to pay. At a stroke, as many as two thirds of Island families could find all Educational choice removed from them, as a consequence of a short sighted policy from the Education committee, which can be best described as Bonkers!

It’s in all our best interests, whether socially, financially or most importantly educationally, to ensure that real choice is preserved and that the colleges prosper. In cash terms it costs more than £11,500 per child, per annum, to educate a young person at one of our three States high schools. So at a time when the average taxpayer pays around £5,000 tax per year, it’s easy to see how substantial the cost of education is to us all, both now and in the future. Parents who choose to send their children to the private colleges currently save the taxpayer thousands of pounds, per student, per year and remember those families continue to pay their taxes as well, helping fund students through the States system. For every three students that do not go to the colleges, public sector expenditure rises by an additional £30,000 per annum, under the Education Departments proposed funding model. The annual cost of a junior teacher!”

It would be utter madness to disrupt the funding model of the colleges in such a way that would cause such significant stress to our public finances and that is why it is essential that we arrive at a funding model that ensures that our social, financial and educational needs, in the whole, are met and in a sustainable way. If we get this formulae wrong it may cost the public purse hundreds of thousands of pounds more each and every year as spending behaviours change. It will also upset our social fabric immeasurably and possibly irreparably”

In a nutshell, three members of the ES&C committee are being penny wise and pound foolish”

It is deeply disappointing that those tasked with negotiating on behalf of the States failed to do so, apparently preferring conflict over consensus. All in all a very disappointing assessment. But all is not lost and with the right focus and some extra work we just might be able to help ESC to get a decent grade!”

The proposals will be put to the States in September.

