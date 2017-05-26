Deputy ‘Wants Inter-Island Ferry’

One Guernsey deputy is trying to revive the idea of a States subsidised inter island ferry service.

Deputy Matt Fallaize says it was ‘well within our grasp’ for this summer and it is ‘beyond frustrating it isn’t happening’.

The Vale politician says it would only have required a very modest level of investment from Guernsey and it was a reasonable proposal which the States should have embraced on behalf of the community.

Jersey is still on board so he’s hoping to re-establish the project, with the support of Guernsey’s Committee for Economic Development.

Deputy Fallaize wants to bust the myth that public expenditure is sinful and says it is not responsible to under-invest in this kind of community infrastructure.

