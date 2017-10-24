More Disruption To Fast Ferry Sailings

A problem with the Liberation’s water jet system has forced Condor to cancel today’s scheduled sailings, during the busy Half Term period.

The decision to cancel means passengers won’t be able to travel on the fast ferry between the UK and the Channel Islands.

In a statement on its website, the ferry operator has apologised for the disruption and says engineers are working to fix the problem.

The issue comes after Condor was forced to amend and cancel sailings on the vessel during Storm Brian, which hit the Bailiwick and the UK with winds of more than 60 miles per hour.

Anyone who is due to travel should contact Condor for more information.