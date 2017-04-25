Dog Walkers Warned Of Palm Oil

Dog owners are being warned about dangerous palm oil deposits on our beaches. The solid, white, waxy substance can pose a risk to canines.

Agriculture, Countryside and Land Management Services has been made aware of what could possibly be solid palm oil deposits at Pembroke beach over the weekend. It’s not dangerous to humans, but if it has gone rancid, it’s not good for dogs.

The Beach Cleaning team have been out to remove any waxy substances from our beaches and we’re being told to keep away if we see any.

Jan Dockerill from the ACLMS has released the following state ment:

‘Palm oil is a degraded product. It washes out from ship’s tanks. It degrades, it ages and it has a bacteria in it that can cause dogs to be ill.’

‘It’s a good idea to keep your dog very close to you when you’re on the beaches, especially after stormy weather. We don’t have very much of it washed up in Guernsey, but we know that it has been in Jersey and the West Coast of England.’

‘It’s a greyish, whitish, creamish, waxy looking substance, and if you think you’re dog has eaten it please keep a careful eye on them, they can be very ill with it, and if your dog looks off-colour, please contact your vet.’

If you think you have spotted any please email aclms@gov.gg or call 234567.