Donald Trump Inauguration Today

There are just hours to go until Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th American president. He has now arrived in Washinton, where he’ll spend four years in office.

He’s promised ‘unity’ as he arrived in the nation’s capital. At a concert last night in Washington, Mr Trump addressed his supporters. He was in high spirits, joking about the wet weather forecast for his big day.

‘If it really pours, that’s OK, because people will realise it’s my real hair’.

Up to 900,000 people are expected to be at the inauguration, to watch Mr Trump take the oath. But not everyone’s happy about the controversial politician. In New York, thousands gathered last night to protest outside of his hotel – he was mocked by celebrities like Michael Moore and Robert De Niro.

There are also protesters in Washington, who are keen to make their mark on inauguration day.