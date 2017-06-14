Dragon’s Den Business Comes To Guernsey

A successful Dragon’s Den business has been brought to Guernsey.

Scott Carre – who used be a director at Oracle Finance – has set up his own firm after buying the watch business ‘Slappie’.

The man who created the ‘Slappie’ watch brand, was helped out financially by Moonpig’s founder Nick Jenkins when he appeared on Dragon’s Den last year.

Now Mr Carre will be running the watch business from St Peter Port and hopes to grow the brand globally:

“It’s a very exciting product and one that has huge potential globally. Slappie’s growth since appearing on Dragon’s Den has been fantastic, despite the previous owner, David Kendall, by his own admission, dedicating less time to it than he’d have liked. With a new, focused, Guernsey-based team onboard, the opportunities for the product are endless.

Our colour palette is on trend and vibrant and with straps to go with any outfit or mood, they are extremely versatile. But above all else, quality is key, we also have a number of new designs and additional products ready to add value in the coming months.

All of our watches are a Japanese Citizen movement, water resistant to 3ATM, and the straps are made from clinical grade silicone, which doesn’t attract dust. We are the most reputable and well-known slap watch brand in the world, and we rank number one on Google. As a Guernseyman, I hope this will be a great opportunity for the island to benefit from another prosperous local company dealing on a global scale with a view to expanding and employment.”

Nick Jenkins said:

“It’s great to see Slappie find a new home in Guernsey. I have fond memories of moving Moonpig over to the island in 2006 as a small business with a handful of employees, and growing it into the thriving business it is today. My only regret was not being able to visit Guernsey enough, it made work feel like a mini holiday.

I am sure that with the new management on board, Slappie will follow a similar growth curve. It is a great product. Slapping a Slappie watch onto your wrist is a curiously satisfying feeling.”