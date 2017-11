Drilling To Find New Quarry Site

Exploratory drilling should start at Chouet this week.

Ronez wants to create another quarry in the north of the island and says the Chouet headland would be the ideal location.

It has hired equipment from the UK to test areas of land it owns first, to see where would be the best place to blast for rock once supplies at Les Vardes quarry are exhausted.

That is expected to happen within the next nine years.