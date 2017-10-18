Drink Laws To Change For Christmas Day & Good Friday

Pubs and restaurants will be able to open for longer on Christmas Day and Good Friday.

The States of Guernsey have agreed to amend the law to enable those businesses which want to stay open on the traditional religious days to be able to do so.

It is hoped the change will be made in time for Christmas Day this year.

After a short debate this morning, States members agreed by a large majority with 34 votes in favour and three votes against, to change the law as below:

1. To amend the licensing hours for Category ‘A’, Category ‘C’, Category ‘D’ and Category ‘E’ to 11am – 12.45am on Christmas Day

2. To amend the licensing hours for Category ‘A’, Category ‘C’, Category ‘D’ and Category ‘E’ to 12noon – 12.45am on Good Friday

You can read the proposals in full here.