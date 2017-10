Driver Escapes Crash With Minor Injuries

The female driver involved in a car crash near to Vale Castle has escaped the incident with just minor injuries.

She was taken to A&E after a collision with a number of parked cars on Northside, just after 10.30pm last night.

The road and affected area had to be closed off for a time, as all three emergency services worked to support the driver and clear up the scene.

Guernsey Police say investigations into the crash are continuing.