Drones Warning Following Crash

A drone, with a camera attached to it, has crashed on the grounds of Guernsey Airport.

The incident happened last month and Guernsey Police have been trying to trace the owner.

Drones aren’t allowed to be flown within 2 nautical miles of Guernsey or Alderney Airport, above 400ft, over the harbour areas or at all on Sark.

A no-fly zone also exists around Guernsey Prison, where drones are not allowed to be flown within 100 metres of the boundary, without consent.

A spokesperson has issued the following warning:

“Many drones have cameras attached which could also infringe data protection laws and security requirements. Drones with cameras should not be flown within 150 metres of, or over, a congested area, or within 50 metres of any person, vessel, vehicle or structure, unless in the latter cases it is with the owner’s permission.

To give some context as to what 50 metres looks like – the chimneys at the Guernsey Power Station are 55 metres high:

The operators of drones flown for commercial purposes must have the permission of the Director of Civil Aviation. The regulations are in place to protect people and their property, whilst not being too restrictive to recreational drone users. Anyone operating a drone commercially, or receiving payment or compensation of any type for its use must be licensed by the DCA.”

We’re told reports of drone misuse are rare in the Bailiwick. Three complaints were received in 2016, and none resulted in prosecution.

However if people are found to be in contravention of the Air Navigation Order (2012) they could potentially face a fine of up to £10,000 and up to two years in prison.

A ‘Drone Code’ for Guernsey has been devised by the Channel Island Director of Civil Aviation and provides a few simple pointers for users to remember in order to operate safely within the regulations:

Anyone with any information regarding the drone which was recently found at Guernsey Airport, is asked to contact PC 50 Oliver Baxendale on 725111, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.