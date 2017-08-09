Drop In Agriculture Numbers

Fewer people are working in agriculture in Guernsey, according to new stats.

The States’ latest employment bulletin shows a fall in a number of areas.

The number of people employed in agriculture, horticulture, fishing and quarrying dropped by 3.2% for the first quarter of this year, compared to 2016.

That continues a run of consecutive reductions since 2015.

The stats also show a fall of around a tenth in the transport and storage sectors.

Guernsey’s biggest employer is the financial sector – which stays top of the pile with around 20% of the island’s total workforce.