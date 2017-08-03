Drop In Latest Cruise Liner Figures

There’s been a drop in the latest set of cruise liner passenger numbers.

In what is a vital industry to the island, the latest Visitor Exit Survey results show a drop of a fifth in the number of people heading to St Peter Port, from visiting cruise ships.

That’s being blamed on poor weather conditions, stopping the boats from being able to moor up near Guernsey.

However, the latest report does bear some good news.

The figures also show an increase of almost 5% in figures for those coming to stay since the beginning of the year, but those statistics do exclude tourists on board cruise liners.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE RESPONSE

The Committee for Economic Development says the numbers are largely positive – and the board’s hoping a number of upcoming events will see more people visit in the weeks and months to come.

Deputy Peter Ferbrache, President of the Committee for Economic Development, said:

“The healthy quarterly and half yearly growth experienced for staying visitors and for visitors staying in commercial accommodation is particularly encouraging, with both of these groups generating the greatest

financial return to the local Guernsey economy.

The next few weeks are set to be busy, with plans well under way for the Guernsey Food Festival, now in its third year, followed by the second Autumn Walking festival which continues to grow in popularity.

Additionally, much preparation work has been done to capitalise on the film version of the ‘Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society’ novel, which is set to be released during 2018.”