Drop-In Sessions For Potential Foster Carers

People who are thinking about fostering are being asked to attend a series of drop-in sessions today. The Family Placement Service is hosting the event at Beau Sejour.

The event will provide information about the many types of fostering people can get involved with.

Foster carers are always needed in Guernsey and the Service is looking to recruit as many people as possible. There are lots of different roles required here, from just a few hours to long term care. In particular the Service is looking to recruit specialist foster carers who can support children with disabilities.

There’ll be staff and current foster carers in the Cambridge Room to discuss all aspects of foster care. We’re being reminded

people from all walks of life can foster and support is always available for those who decide to do so.

We sat down and spoke to Joanna Kay who fosters a little boy with her husband. She tells us why it’s such a rewarding experience and why people on the fence should simply come along to the event today.

Anyone is welcome to Beau Sejour today, where the drop-in sessions are being held in the Cambridge Room between 11am and 2pm and 5pm and 8pm.

If you can’t attend you can also call the Service on 713230 or email ‘change@guernseyfostercare.com’.