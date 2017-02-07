Drug Concern Publishes Annual Report

Guernsey’s Drug Concern charity says 2016 was a positive year – with new services helping staff reach even more people.

The charity is now also able to help alcohol users as well as continuing its work with individuals and families affected by drug use.

Last year, staff worked with 177 people – down from 200 the year before, with just over 100 of them serving time in prison when they took advantage of the charity’s services.

Drug Concern spent 2016 working on the newly implemented Bailiwick Drug and Alcohol Strategy meaning its finances came under renewed scrutiny with fresh tenders for funding.

The charity says this has had a positive outcome with new services and an increased investment in professional training for staff and volunteers.

Overall Drug Concern says it worked with fewer people in 2016 – but there’s also been an increase in people under 25 asking for the charity’s help.

