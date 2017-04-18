Duty Policy Letter Submitted

Guernsey’s President of the Policy and Resources Committee has formally set out plans to change property tax.

Deputy Gavin St Pier wants to amend the current laws on document duty, to make our system ‘fair and consistent’.

A policy letter has been submitted, with the purpose of ensuring transactions, other than conveyances, are registered at the Greffe.

The law seeks to convert those deals which don’t currently have the effect of transferring Guernsey real property in a form similar to ownership, for the purposes of liability to duty.

Deputy St Pier says his committee are conscious of the delay in finalising this legislation, since decisions were made back in December 2011, so he’s keen to move forward on this issue as soon as possible:

“As part of the 2012 Budget Report, the States approved the principle of the introduction of a “regime in Guernsey which taxes sales of interests in entities which own either commercial or domestic real property in Guernsey at the same rate as applied under the Document Duty Law for standard conveyances”.

The Committee is conscious of the delay in finalising this legislation following the policy decision in December 2011. However, as the work progressed, in order to avoid any unintended consequences, the significant complexity in the drafting became clear and I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Guernsey Bar and St James’ Chambers for their support in developing a workable and appropriate regime.

The reasons for the introduction of the new regime are two-fold; firstly to ensure a consistent, fair and equitable approach to all property transactions and secondly, to raise additional revenue for the States.

It is not possible to estimate the level of additional income that these proposals could generate, as little information is available on the number and value of properties held by legal entities or how often they are transferred. However, it is likely that the introduction of this new duty will at the very least be a deterrent to the use of companies to own real property for the purpose of avoiding document duty. This will result in an increase in revenue from document duty when ownership of such property changes.”

Deputy Mark Dorey, who has in recent years called for this work to be progressed, has welcomed the proposals:

“I’m pleased these proposals are finally being brought to the States. Following the States’ decision to approve the principle these changes in 2011, I have spoken strongly in favour of them during previous Budget debates. Tightening the document duty regime will ensure there is a level playing field for commercial and all domestic real property sales.”

You can find more information on the policy letter here.