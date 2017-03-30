Early Bird GSY Marathon Tickets Available

The deadline for early bird places on the Guernsey Marathon is tomorrow. The popular annual event has already seen people from eleven countries sign up.

If you sign up before Friday you get a £10 discount on the £56 entrance fee.

The organisers are also looking for volunteers to join the team. These people will support the runners as the race around our coastline. Organiser, Peter Head, explains:

‘On the day we need up to around 40 marshals around the course. This is for the safety of the runners, which is so, so important. So if there’s anyone out there who’d like to join us, they’d be very welcome.’

He sat down with one of our reporters to describe the route:

If you’d like to get involved go to ‘guernseymarathon.gg’.