‘Earthquake’ Was Actually Maintenance Work

Reports of an earthquake have been dismissed by the British Geological Survey.

Its experts say data picked up by the seismometer at St Aubin, in Jersey, must have been distorted by work being done near by. The Jersey Met Office also says maintenance work is being done to its site there.

A spokesman for the BGS told us that if it had been an earthquake it would have been quite a large one and it would have been recorded by seismometers on the south coast of England too, but it hasn’t been.

People have reported feeling the earth move and hearing loud bangs but we’re told it definitely wasn’t an earthquake.

The BGS suggests it may have been thunder which was heard in Guernsey instead.