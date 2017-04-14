Easter Message ‘Remains Important’

As the Easter weekend gets underway, the Dean of Guernsey has been sharing his thoughts on the meaning of this time of year.

The Very Reverend Tim Barker and many other ministers across the various churches and their denominations in the Bailiwick are facing a busy days – with many people expected at Easter services.

Those will likely include visitors to the islands and people of faith and no-faith, who come along especially for the religious occasion.

Reverend Barker says it’s a busy time for all involved. He believes the main messages can be interpreted in different ways:

“In all the churches all sorts of preparations have been going in, many of us have a busy time in the lead up to Easter.

Holy Week is an important time which is all part and parcel of the celebration.

There’s an opportunity for people to express different moods and styles. That’s important as we don’t all worship in the same ways, we need that variety of noise, celebration and reflection.”

In the past few days, Easter’s ended up hitting the national headlines for reasons not many would expect.

Figureheads within the Church of England have criticised Cadbury and the National Trust for not including the word ‘Easter’ in their branding for a special egg hunt event.

Many had spoken out against their actions, but Cadbury then took to social media to reiterate it does include that at the heart of its campaigns.

When asked for his thoughts on the issue, the Dean of Guernsey told us he believes the whole situation has been overhyped. He feels there are bigger problems that need our attention:

“It was a wonderful opportunity to talk about the importance of Easter. I’m not that’s what the organisations involved planned to do, but sometimes out of strange things comes good.

In the world there are far more important things to worry about than chocolate Easter eggs, but I hope I will be enjoying an chocolate egg myself!”

You can hear the Dean’s full interview with our reporter Jonny Freeman below: