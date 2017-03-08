Economic President Quizzed On Travel Links

Guernsey’s President of the Committee for Economic Development has been shedding more light on the future of the island’s transport links.

Deputy Peter Ferbrache appeared before the Scrutiny Management Committee at Les Cotils yesterday, as part of the latest public hearing.

Speaking to Island FM after the meeting, the politician confirmed he feels it is unlikely Alderney Airport’s runway will be extended.

Deputy Ferbrache says an independent report proved that kind of move wouldn’t be that beneficial and would cost too much:

There were also discussions surrounding the future of Guernsey Airport’s runway.

Deputy Ferbrache believes an extension may be possible at some point, however the President of the Scrutiny Management Committee, Deputy Chris Green, is keen to know where he’s getting his information from in making those comments:

Meanwhile, there were also talks on whether the current arrangements for Guernsey’s sea links are likely to change.

Deputy Ferbrache believes Condor Ferries is likely to remain the sole operator on its current routes, as right now, he says that’s the most realistic option: