Education Budget Cuts May Be Missed

The man in charge of Guernsey’s Education Services says budget cuts may not be met in his department.

The same week we were told the States of Guernsey had confirmed a £15million budget surplus, Deputy Paul Le Pelley spent some time meeting education staff from Jersey and the Isle of Man, with financial constraints on the agenda.

The President for Education, Sport and Culture has to oversee big cutbacks over the next three years, but says it won’t be easy.

Deputy Le Pelley warns the spending cuts may be too ambitious:

“Unless the economy turns around, we are going to be struggling to make those kind of efficiency savings. A 3%, followed by a 5%. followed by another 5% reduction for us means we’re having to make a £12.5 million cut between now and the end of 2018/19. We have to be serious about what we can afford.”

Last week’s meeting allowed all three Crown Dependencies to share ideas and help each other. Deputy Le Pelley believes those talks showed we are doing well in some areas, compared to our colleagues elsewhere:

“Jersey’s in a slightly better position to Guernsey as they’ve not had a budget cut to education, they’ve actually been given more money. However other areas in the island’s public finances have been hit as a result.”