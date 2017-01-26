Education Deputies Workshop Held

The first deputies workshop has been held, to discuss plans for the future of secondary education.

29 of our politicians got together yesterday, along with civil servants from the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture.

They were beginning to consider the ways all ability secondary schools can be introduced.

Vale Deputy Neil Inder tweeted from the event:

Turn out of 29 at Educations first Deputies workshop. Apologies for 6 and Alderney reps attend. Great effort pic.twitter.com/cJa10oMvkb — tothevale (@tothevale) January 25, 2017

Jon Buckland sums up at ESC workshop. pic.twitter.com/FnLbrLD6kI — tothevale (@tothevale) January 25, 2017

The new system is expected to be in place within two years, so pupils currently in year four at primary school will be the first to go to schools based on catchment areas rather than through the 11+.