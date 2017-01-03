Education Is Guernsey’s Priority In 2017

Education is the number on priority for the island this year. This is the sentiment of Guernsey’s most senior politician.

The four remaining members of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture are already facing a vote of no confidence in the States next week.

Deputy Gavin St Pier says it all just needs sorting out.

‘The whole question of education has been rumbling on for some considerable period of time. I think it needs to be a priority now that the policy decision has been made to implement that as quickly as possible.’

He says our politicians need to get on with things for our sake.

‘It’s the obligation that government owes people, parents and students of the island.’