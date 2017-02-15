Education President Denies Wrongdoing

Deputy Paul Le Pelley says he hasn’t heard from either of the two parties who have complained to the Code of Conduct Panel about him.

He, Deputy Lyndon Trott and Deputy Mary Lowe have all released statements today, saying they were unaware the complaints were being made. They all say they hadn’t been contacted directly by Wayne Bulpitt of the Guernsey Community Foundation or Robin Le Prevost of the Guernsey Disability Alliance before being notified of the complaint by the Code of Conduct Panel.

The complaints are based on claims Deputy Marc Leadbeater was discouraged from standing for re-election to the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture because of his son’s special needs.

Deputy Trott says the President of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture asked him for advice regarding the vacant seat on his committee, after Deputy Leadbeater resigned in the face of a Motion of No Confidence lodged in January. Deputy Trott has confirmed he offered political advice only – and that in his opinion, Deputy Leadbeater should not be returned to the board once the committee defeated the Motion of No Confidence. Deputy Lowe says she also offered political advice and that is a sign of democracy that some people will agree with her and others won’t.

Deputy Le Pelley has released a statement to say he categorically denies any wrongdoing in the process of deciding on the most appropriate person to replace Deputy Leadbeater.

His full statement is below: