E&I Reconsider Salerie Safety Options

Other options are being explored to try and make a gap in the wall near Salerie Corner safer, after an outcry over a proposed gate.

The Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure was looking to spend more than £2,000 putting a metal gate across the gap.

The board had been looking to place the gate to the north of the car park – where there is a flight of steps down to the waters edge.

It was described as a hazard but the Committee is now looking at other ways to improve safety there.

The decision’s thought to have been brought on by the number of who people who took to social media, to say they felt it was a waste of money, because no one can remember anyone accidentally falling down there.

COMMITTEE FOR THE ENVIRONMENT & INFRASTRUCTURE STATEMENT

Deputy Barry Brehaut, President of the Committee for the Environment & Infrastructure, said:

“While the decision to apply for planning permission to install a gate at the steps north of Salerie Corner was operational, Committee members have now had the opportunity to review the circumstances.

The Committee appreciates staff concerns that the steps may present a hazard to people using the path.

However, we are keen to ensure that the safety measures are not over-engineered and as such will be asking staff to review other options to ensure value for money.”