Emergency Exercise Involving Guernsey Officials

Guernsey’s emergency responses will be honed, during a major exercise in Jersey this week.

Although our Bailiwick is only involved to test the islands’ mutual assistance agreement, lessons will be learnt in case of any future large scale emergencies here.

A collision between a ferry and cruise liner will be staged in Jersey’s main harbour tomorrow – with all the preparation work taking place today.

Emergency services and authorities in Jersey will be supported by ours and staff in the UK, while volunteers will act as casualties.

Senior staff from Guernsey’s Harbour, Home Affairs, Police, Health & Social Care, Fire & Rescue Service, and St John Emergency Ambulance Service will all get to attend at various points over the next four days to pick up some new skills incase we ever see an accident like that happening for real.

Guernsey’s most senior politician, Deputy Gavin St Pier, says the exercise is an important opportunity to practice for the real thing:

“Key representatives from Guernsey will be attending this exercise, which is based on the scenario of a collision between a high speed ferry and a cruise ship, as we are very aware that we could learn valuable lessons in terms of our response should a similar incident occur in Bailiwick waters.

Notionally this collision will result in a fire aboard the high speed ferry, with the requirement to evacuate the cruise ship. It will test all the levels of command and control that would be associated with an incident of this magnitude, from the operational response of Jersey’s emergency services, other government organisations and responders, all the way to political liaison with United Kingdom and French governments. It will also give Jersey the chance to test their procedure for requesting assistance from the UK military, as well as testing Guernsey’s mutual assistance agreements with them.”

The States Emergency Planning Officer, Kevin Murphy, believes there are many benefits to Guernsey staff attending as observers:

“We will use this major exercise as an opportunity to test our mutual assistance agreements, validate our plans for requesting assistance from the United Kingdom and the military, observe the various strands of this exercise, and learn key points that relate to us. We will also use this opportunity to further develop our plans for future exercises.”

Stay tuned to the news on 104.7FM and our Facebook and Twitter pages for coverage from the emergency exercise throughout the week.