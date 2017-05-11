Emergency Incident Safely Resolved

There’s been a full emergency at Guernsey Airport today.

A single engine private plane flying from the UK to Jersey reported smoke in the cockpit and requested permission to divert to Guernsey.

It landed safely at 11.39.

The pilot was the only person on board. No one was hurt.

Guernsey Airport said the plane was able to taxi off the runway and was checked over by the Airport fire fighters. We’ve not yet been given any official reason for the reported smoke in the cockpit.

Guernsey Airport said the incident happened at a relatively quiet time for the airport so it didn’t cause any delays on commercial flights.

Guernsey Airport said it wasn’t a locally registered or based plane. It was flying from the UK to Jersey.