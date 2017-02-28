Charges For Emergency Services ‘Simplified’

Health and Social Care has simplified the way it charges people who use services offered by the Emergency Department. It follows the States of Guernsey taking over the running of the former Accident & Emergency centre from a private firm last year.

The Emergency Department has always cost people who use it, however, one of the main grievances found during a review was a confusing charging process. People often weren’t sure what exactly they were paying for.

As of March 1st a number of changes will take effect. The main change will be an ‘Attendance, Assessment & Advice Only’ basic fee of £55. If anything else is required the price can rise as per a series of additional categories you can see below:

Minor Category (wound management, management of sprains, etc.) – £45

Immediate Category (suturing, management of stings & bites, etc.) – £85

Major Category (management of seizures, strokes, sepsis, etc.) – £165

Critical Category (management of cardiac arrest, respiratory arrest, live failure, etc.) – £340

Splints, crutches, Bradford slings – Standard £20 applies

Examples and detailed category listings can be found at gov.gg/ed.