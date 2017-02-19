Emergency Services Deal With Road Incidents

Emergency services have been called to two incidents on Guernsey’s roads this morning.

St John Ambulance attended after a car hit a wall on Route de Saumarez in Castel.

The road has now reopened following the incident – in which nobody is thought to have been injured.

Meanwhile, Guernsey’s Fire and Rescue Service was called to sand the road between Cobo and Vazon, following a diesel spill.

Officers say there is no evidence of any further spills, and the road has been made safe.