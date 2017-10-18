Emergency Services & Population On States Agenda

Merging Guernsey’s fire and ambulance service will be discussed again today by the island’s government.

Today’s States meeting will include questions on that idea while the President of the Committee for Home Affairs will also be speaking about the island’s new Population Management laws which are to be amended slightly following feedback from those affected.

Deputy Peter Roffey will use this morning’s meeting to ask Deputy Mary Lowe about the previous proposal to merge two of the blue light services, which her Committee for Home Affairs said it doesn’t want to do.

There’ll also be questions for the President of the Committee for Education, Sport & Culture about primary and pre-school school education while Deputy Paul Le Pelley will also give us an update on the wider work of his committee.

Deputy David de Lisle wants to know more about the P2 bus service and wants the President of the Committee for the Environment & Infrastructure to tell us how sustainable it really is.

