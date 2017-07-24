Employer Pays Tribute To Car Crash Victim

Georgina Le Prevost’s employer has paid tribute to her.

The 25 year old and her 27 year old boyfriend Stuart Moorat were killed in a car accident on Friday night.

Miss Le Prevost worked at Mourant Ozannes which has released a statement saying all staff are deeply saddened by ‘the tragic and unexpected loss of their wonderful friend and colleague, Georgie’.

They have described her as a ‘kind, beautiful young woman’ who was ‘always full of life, laughter and fun’ and who ‘truly brought joy’ to those who worked with her.

Mourant Ozannes Guernsey Managing Partner, Jessica Roland, said:

“We are all deeply saddened by the tragic and unexpected loss of our wonderful friend and colleague, Georgie. Georgie was a kind, beautiful young woman who was always full of life, laughter and fun. She truly brought joy to all of those who were lucky enough to work with her during her six years with us, and was a very dear friend to many. We will miss her terribly. Our love and prayers are with her family at this very sad time.”

The Guernsey Police investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.

Post Mortem tests were due to be carried out on the couple’s bodies yesterday but no further details have yet been given.

Miss Le Prevost and Mr Moorat had been at a wedding reception before the accident on Friday night. Anyone who saw them there or as they left are asked to call Sergeant Tom Marshall on 725111.