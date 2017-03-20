Engines Named Trudy & Freddy

Guernsey Electricity has chosen names for its two new engines

They will now be known as Trudy and Freddy – rather than 2D and 3D – after a competition which had more than 75 entries.

The winning names were suggested by Mike Hamon who will get to switch on the newsest £15million engine at the end of April.

His name, along with the engines’ new names, will also be engraved on a plaque which will be unveiled at the same time.

Sally-Ann David, Asset Management Director for Guernsey Electricity, said:

“There were some fantastic suggestions and the majority had chosen either names associated with Guernsey or that had been inspired by history. The panel all felt that given how important the engines are to island life, they should have their own names rather than being named after something or someone. We thought Trudy and Freddy was a clever play on their original names and gave them a bit of a personality.”