Enquiries Continue After Man’s Body Discovered

Enquiries are continuing after a man’s body was recovered from the sea off Pleinmont Point.

Yesterday’s search and rescue mission was launched after a man – believed to be Patrick Eker – was reported missing.

The body was found after a major search operation was launched, including officers from Guernsey Police, the Channel Islands Air Search and the St Peter Port Lifeboat.





A post mortem will have to be held to try and establish the man’s cause of death – and that is likely to happen early this week.

At the moment Guernsey Police can’t confirm the man’s identity but say it is likely to be that of a 50 year old, who was reported missing on Saturday night.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

A Guernsey Police spokesman released the following statement:

“The body of a male has this afternoon [19th March] been found in the water off Pleinmont Point. While the discovery follows a search operation for a 50-year-old man missing since last night, it is not possible to confirm the man’s identify at this stage as formal identification has not yet taken place. A post mortem is likely in due course and enquiries into the cause of death, which is not being treated as suspicious, continue.”